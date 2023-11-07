Dearborn County man arrested on murder charge in wife’s death

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man is under arrest in connection with his wife’s death in Dearborn County, according to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens and the sheriff’s office.

Mohammed T. Mondal, 45, is held without bond on one count of murder at the Dearborn County Jail, according to jail records.

Beyond confirming Monale was arrested Monday after his wife was found dead in Bright, authorities are not releasing details Tuesday pending the results of her autopsy.

Court records also have not been filed yet, the prosecutor tells FOX19 NOW.

“The investigation continues, an autopsy will be performed today and charges along with an affidavit should be filed within the next day or two,” Deddens wrote in a message to FOX19 NOW early Tuesday.

