Dearborn County man faces murder charge in wife’s death, sheriff says

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man is under arrest in connection with his wife’s death in Dearborn County, according to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens and Sheriff Shane McHenry.

Mohammed T. Mondal, 45, is held on an intent to file a murder charge, the sheriff tells FOX19 NOW.

Mondal was booked into the jail Monday night on a charge of “MURDER,” jail records show.

But the sheriff says since the courts are closed on Tuesday due to the elections, the formal murder charge will actually be filed as soon as the courts reopen on Wednesday.

“Formally charged means charges are signed by a judge which will happen tomorrow,” he tells FOX19 NOW.

Beyond confirming that Mondal was arrested Monday after his wife was found dead in Bright, authorities are not releasing many details pending the results of her autopsy.

“The investigation continues, an autopsy will be performed today and charges along with an affidavit should be filed within the next day or two,” Deddens wrote in a message to FOX19 NOW.

