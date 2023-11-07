Everything you need to know about Election Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio and Kentucky residents are heading to the polls as voting wraps up on Tuesday.

Election Day is here, and there are several big races in both states this November: Kentucky Governor, amending abortion access in Ohio, legalizing marijuana in Ohio, and more.

Ohio polls are open until 7:30 p.m. and the polls in Kentucky will be open until 6 p.m. If it is past those times and you are still in line, you will be able to vote.

The big topics

Abortion has been a heavily debated topic in the U.S. over the past years, especially in a split state like Ohio.

According to a study conducted by Pew Research, 48% of Ohioans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 47% said they think it should be illegal in all or most cases. The other 4% said they did not know.

While supporters of Issue 1 were successful in getting abortion on the ballot this year, they were not thrilled with the initiative’s summary that the Ohio Ballot Board adopted.

“At every turn, extremist politicians in Ohio are trying to take away our rights and mislead voters, and today was more of the same. It’s simple. Voting ‘yes’ on Issue 1 puts Ohioans back in charge of their families’ personal medical decisions and stops government from interfering. Voting ‘no’ hands your most personal family decisions over to the government,” Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights spokesperson Lauren Blauvelt said.

Opponents of Issue 1 claim the ballot initiative creates a danger to “the unborn, women and parents.”

In their argument, Senators Kristina Roegner and Michele Reynolds, and Rep. Melanie Miller say the amendment establishes abortion throughout all nine months, erases parental rights, and eliminates basic health and safety protections for women.

“Vote Yes” and “Vote No” signs continue to flood neighborhoods and yards across Ohio, and as they do, the debate grows more intense.

If Issue 1 passes with a majority yes vote, the amendment will go into effect in December.

It will become an amendment in the Ohio Constitution

It will create legal protections for anyone who receives reproductive medical treatment, such as an abortion

It will prohibit the State from penalizing or prohibiting abortion before medical professionals determine the stage the unborn is in unless the State proves they are using the least restrictive means

It will only allow the State to prohibit abortion after an unborn is determined “viable” by the pregnant person’s physician if they do not consider the abortion necessary to save the patient’s life or health

It will allow an unborn to be aborted at any stage of pregnancy, regardless of viability if the the physician determines the abortion is necessary to protect the patient’s life or health.

It is important to note that Issue 1 in Ohio’s General Election is not the same as Issue 1 in the August Special Election.

While certain products with THC are already legal in Ohio, recreational marijuana users want to legalize more than just Delta-8 and Delta-9 gummies.

Supporters of Issue 2 are looking to commercialize, regulate, and tax cannabis.

If passed, Issue 2 will create and modify several rules in Chapter 3780 of the Ohio Revised Code.

It will establish the Division of Cannabis Control within the Department of Commerce, whose job will be to regulate, investigate, and penalize cannabis operators, testing labs, and individuals required to be licensed.

It will legalize and regulate the cultivation, processing, sale, purchase, possession, home growth, and use of cannabis for adults who are at least 21 years old.

It will establish the cannabis social equity and jobs program within the Department of Development, which will certify applicants based on social and economic disadvantage. Social disadvantage includes those in minority races or ethnic groups, people with disability status, gender, or long-term residence in an area of high unemployment. Those who are considered to be socially disadvantaged and qualify for the social equity and jobs programs will be preferred by the Division of Cannabis Control when issuing level III adult-use cannabis consumers and prohibit the Department of Development from releasing information from the application.

It will shield confidential information from the public.

It will prohibit local governments from limiting research and levying a tax or charge on operations, the owner, or the property. It will also prohibit them from limiting adult use of cannabis.

It will prohibit people from driving under the influence of cannabis.

It will limit criminal liability for certain financial institutions that provide financial services to the legal use of cannabis, businesses, or testing labs.

It will require the Division to have an agreement with the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to create a program for cannabis addiction services.

It will create five funds in the state treasury: The adult-use tax fund, the cannabis social equity and jobs fund, the host community cannabis fund, the substance abuse and addiction fund, and the division of cannabis control and tax commissioner fund.

It will make the sale tax of adult cannabis by dispensaries 10% in addition to the usual sales taxes and require all the money from the 10% tax to be levied into the adult use tax fund and quarterly distributed in the following manner: 36% to social equity and jobs fund. 36% to the host community cannabis facilities fund. 25% to the substance abuse and addiction fund. 3% to the division of cannabis control and tax commission fund.



While supporters of Issue 2 say that the initiative will generate new tax revenue, expand access to marijuana with government oversight and put an end to the “Black Market,” opponents say it will not be helpful at all.

“Issue 2 is a bad plan that puts profits over people. It legalizes an addiction-for-profit industry at the expense of our families and poses substantial risks to the public health and safety of all Ohioans, especially children and adolescents, given marijuana’s high potential for abuse,” Senators Dr. Terry Johnson, Mark Romachuk, and Rep. William Seitz argued.

As of Oct. 1, 24 states have fully legalized cannabis use, while many remain in the middle, according to DISA Global Solutions, a third-party administrator that provides information regarding safety and compliance.

Kentucky Gubernatorial Race

This year’s election is a big one for Kentuckians everywhere as they will be voting in the Gubernatorial race between the incumbent, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Gov. Beshear is running alongside his current Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and Cameron is running with Robert “Robby” Mills on a Republican ticket.

Other state positions will be voted on as well.

State Position Democrat Republican Secretary of State Charles “Buddy” Wheatley Michael Adams (Incumbent) Attorney General Pamela Stevenson Russell Coleman Auditor of Public Accounts Kimberley “Kim” Reeder Allison Ball State Treasurer Michael Bowman Mark Metcalf Commissioner of Agriculture Sierra Enlow Jonathan Shell

Issue 22: To sell or not to sell the Cincinnati Southern Railway?

In Cincinnati, voters will get to voice their opinions on Issue 22, the proposed Cincinnati Southern Railway sale.

A subsidiary of Norfolk Southern has been leasing it for more than a century. The city receives about $26 million a year from the lease.

The Board of Trustees that oversees the railroad for the city has negotiated an agreement where Norfolk Southern would buy the railroad for $1.6 billion. They would put the money into an investment trust fund for the city’s infrastructure. The estimated annual return on that investment is expected to more than double the current annual lease payment.

But the sale cannot go forward unless a majority of Cincinnati voters approve it.

Supporters say it will provide much-needed funding for new roads and firehouses that the city simply cannot afford to build/replace.

Opponents question how the city will use the funding and the real winners in this will be Norfolk Southern.

