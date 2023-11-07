Contests
Fairfield Township police search for suspect in connection with stabbing incident

Fairfield are searching for 27-year-old Randy Ramirez Ramos. Officers say he is a suspect in a stabbing that took place Saturday morning in Fairfield Township.(Fairfield Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Fairfield Township police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Saturday.

Officers say they are searching for 27-year-old Randy Ramirez Ramos.

On Saturday, police were called around 2 a.m. to the 1800 block of King Avenue.

Police say they discovered a victim who was stabbed multiple times.

That person was taken to the hospital, where they escaped severe injuries, officers said.

Police say the victim was released the same day.

Officers say the stabbing was a result of a fight and that alcohol played a factor.

Police say they have recovered the suspect’s vehicle and that the suspect is possibly in the Springdale or northern Hamilton County area.

Ramos does have a warrant for a felonious assault charge, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 513-785-1300, or those who would like to speak to a detective can call 513-887-5842.

