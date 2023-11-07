Gov. Beshear says victory signals Kentucky moving forward together

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX/AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has won his reelection campaign for governor of Kentucky, the Associated Press called at 8:57 p.m.

The Democratic governor defeated Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron to secure his second term.

He called the outcome not a win for himself, but rather a victory for all of Kentucky.

“Tonight, Kentucky made a choice,” Beshear said to a room of his supporters in Louisville. “A choice not to move to the right or to the left but to move forward for every single family. A choice to reject Team-R or Team-D and to state that we are one team Kentucky.”

“It was a victory that sends a loud, clear message. A message that candidates should run for something and not against someone. That a candidate should show vision and not sow division. And a clear statement that anger politics should end right here and right now.”

To my fellow Kentuckians: Thank you.



The two candidates campaigned over vastly different views, as witnessed in their political commercials and heard during debates, on a number of topics, but perhaps no more so than abortion.

Beshear described Cameron’s viewpoint on abortion as too extreme for his support of Kentucky’s abortion ban, writes the Associated Press.

Kentucky’s abortion ban does not make exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Abortions are banned in Kentucky unless it would save a pregnant woman’s life or prevent a disabling injury.

Cameron “reaffirmed his support” for the state’s law as it is, the AP explained, but he indicated he would sign a bill to include exceptions for rape or incest.

Beshear, in a state that has been predominantly Republican, outlasted Cameron’s attempts to connect the governor with President Joe Biden. Kentucky was won by former President Donald Trump during his bid for re-election in 2020.

Cameron, in his concession speech on Tuesday, said: “Well, that didn’t turn out exactly how I wanted it to.” He said he called Beshear to congratulate his former law firm colleague on his hard-fought victory.

“We all want the same thing for our future generations,” Cameron told supporters. “We want a better commonwealth, one in which it can ultimately be a shining city on a hill, a model and example for the rest of the nation to follow.”

Gov. Beshear joins his father, Steve Beshear, as a twice-elected top Democratic leader of Kentucky, according to the AP.

