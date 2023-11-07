Impairment, speed to blame in critical injury rollover crash on Norwood Lateral, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Impairment and excessive speed appear to be factors in a rollover crash that hurt three people including one who is in critical condition, Cincinnati police say.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of the Norwood Lateral near Interstate 75.

A 34-year-old driver lost control of a 2004 GMC Yukon traveling west on the lateral as it approached the ramp to I-75, police wrote in a news release.

The SUV ran off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a guardrail.

Four people in all were in the SUV. The driver and two of his backseat passengers, a 44-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, were not wearing seatbelts, according to police.

All three were hurt and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The 44-year-old male passenger is listed in critical condition, police say.

The driver is in stable condition, and the other backseat passenger sustained minor injuries.

The front seat passenger, a 32-year-old woman, wore her seatbelt and was not physically hurt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

