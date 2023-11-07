“It’s just really scary, especially with kids,” residents react to 14-year-old shot in Covington

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Residents in a Covington neighborhood were shaken after they heard gunshots outside that left a 14-year-old injured Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to 12th and Patterson streets at approximately 12:31 p.m. for a report of a person shot, a press release explained.

Upon arrival, Newport police found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, Newport Police Capt. Drohan said. He was later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, says she heard a loud boom outside of her home on West 12th Street.

“It’s just really scary, especially with kids. I definitely feel a little less safe than I did before,” the resident said.

“I have cats out here, so I came out here to check and see if possibly one of the cats had been hit by a car. I walk down to the corner, and the boy is laying on the ground, and there’s two girls crying,” one resident said. “It brought tears to my eyes to see this boy on the street.”

Jesse Kleinhenz, another resident, says that shootings are not typical in the area, but he has seen children misbehaving.

“If they don’t have good adult supervision, that’s what they’re going to get into,” Kleinhenz said. “Just going to go about my business and hope nobody comes after me.”

One of the residents, who also wants to remain anonymous, says she wants police to identify the suspect or suspects.

“I could’ve been out here with my son, or my daughter could’ve been out here, and a bullet could’ve hit us,” the resident said. “So, it really shakes me up a lot that this is home, and it happened right there.” “I’ll feel safer knowing that there’s a solution to this.”

Newport police have not made any arrests yet, and there is no active threat to the community as they think it was an isolated incident.

Since the shooting victim is a minor, police cannot give out more information.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, contact the Newport Police Department through the Campbell County Dispatch Center at 859-292-3622.

