Judge sentences man to 8 years for killing his brother, records say

Justin Glenn was sentenced to 8 years in prison.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man convicted of killing his brother was sentenced Tuesday in Butler County court.

Justin Glenn will spend up to eight years in prison for the death of Jason Glenn after he shot him at their Hamilton home back in February 2022.

According to court documents, Justin pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and a gun specification in Butler County on Oct. 25. He was initially charged with murder.

After the shooting of his brother, prosecutors say Justin showed up at Fort Hamilton Hospital with an injury.

They say he walked into the lobby with a gun and put the weapon on the front desk.

Since the beginning of this case, Justin’s mental health has been in question.

In August 2022, he was found incompetent to stand trial, but in July 2023, the court found him competent.

Depending on his behavior in prison, Justin could serve up to 11.5 years.

