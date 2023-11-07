Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights

Kings Island to add 2 million holiday lights for Winterfest

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Kings Island will be adding two million LED holiday lights for its annual Winterfest, making it one of the largest holiday events in the region.

The park will now have at least seven million LED lights for the festival.

Guests can attend the event starting Friday, Nov. 24, and will be open on select dates through the park’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

WinterFest includes:

  • Holiday Lights: WinterFest features 11 winter wonderlands and more than seven million holiday lights. From the North Pole Outpost to Charlie Brown’s Christmastown and Tinsel Town, the entire park has been themed to the holidays.
  • Live Shows: Guests can experience 10 live holiday shows during their visit to WinterFest. From the nightly tree lighting ceremony on International Street to the Winter Wonderland parade, it’s enough to make even Ebenezer Scrooge smile.
  • Festive Activities: Have you ever wanted to see Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus* or ice skate on the Royal Fountain*? At WinterFest, guests can do just that, along with many other ways for families to make lasting holiday memories.
  • Rides: From the park’s oldest ride, the Grand Carousel, to the rides just added this season, Sol Spin and Cargo Loco, more than 20 rides will be open during WinterFest.

Winterfest is free for Kings Island Gold Pass members. Anyone who is not a member and would like to purchase tickets can do so online or in person.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Hamilton County Coroner and Crime Laboratory
Dismembered body found in Cincinnati, coroner’s office says
Ishmael Pickens and Andre Barber were arrested on charges related to a stolen car and a police...
Two arrested following Green Township restaurant shooting
James Toothman
UPDATE: Grand jury declines to indict Cheviot man charged with murder in girlfriend’s death, prosecutor says
Shawn King, 53, has died after he was critically hurt in a lawn mower accident last week at the...
Man dies after lawnmower accident in Fairfield: Coroner

Latest News

Kings Island to add 2 million holiday lights for Winterfest
Kings Island to add 2 million holiday lights for Winterfest
Kickin it with Ken: St. Vincent de Paul talks about annual turkey trot
Kickin it with Ken: St. Vincent de Paul talks about annual turkey trot
Mario Smith is seen on body camera video being arrested after Cincinnati police found him...
Body cam video shows NKY rape suspect pulled out of a wall
Colton Keech, a 10-year-old Hillsboro boy, and his family are trying to raise money to buy a...
Young boy’s family holds fundraisers to buy prosthetic arm