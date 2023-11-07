Kings Island to add 2 million holiday lights for Winterfest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Kings Island will be adding two million LED holiday lights for its annual Winterfest, making it one of the largest holiday events in the region.

The park will now have at least seven million LED lights for the festival.

Guests can attend the event starting Friday, Nov. 24, and will be open on select dates through the park’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

WinterFest includes:

Holiday Lights: WinterFest features 11 winter wonderlands and more than seven million holiday lights. From the North Pole Outpost to Charlie Brown’s Christmastown and Tinsel Town, the entire park has been themed to the holidays.

Live Shows: Guests can experience 10 live holiday shows during their visit to WinterFest. From the nightly tree lighting ceremony on International Street to the Winter Wonderland parade, it’s enough to make even Ebenezer Scrooge smile.

Festive Activities: Have you ever wanted to see Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus* or ice skate on the Royal Fountain*? At WinterFest, guests can do just that, along with many other ways for families to make lasting holiday memories.

Rides: From the park’s oldest ride, the Grand Carousel, to the rides just added this season, Sol Spin and Cargo Loco, more than 20 rides will be open during WinterFest.

Winterfest is free for Kings Island Gold Pass members. Anyone who is not a member and would like to purchase tickets can do so online or in person.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.