Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights

Netflix says its raising its prices (again)

Netflix has announced more price hikes ahead of the holiday season.
Netflix has announced more price hikes ahead of the holiday season.(Pexels | Pexels)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Netflix announced it will raise prices once again for subscription members this month.

The streaming service sent out an email to its members in early November telling them to expect an increase in the cost of their subscriptions the following month, according to Fox Business.

The company said the email contains details regarding the price change, and subscribers should expect to get the message one month before the billing date will increase.

The price hike will help the streaming service “deliver even more value for your membership - with stories that lift you up, move you or simply make your day a little better,” according to the email.

The cost of a basic membership without ads for new and returning members had increased to $11.99 per month before the company no longer made it an option over the summer. Active members who are on this plan are able to stay on it until they switch to another plan, the company said.

The new subscription options include:

  • A standard plan with ads at $6.99 per month.
  • A standard plan without ads at $15.49 per month.
  • A premium plan at $22.99.

Additional members can be added to the standard without ads and premium plans for another $7.99 per month.

More information on the price increases can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Chad Johnson visited E+O Kitchen - The Banks Saturday.
Chad Johnson shows his Bengals pride, leaves 2K tip at restaurant
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands on the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh...
Joey Votto posts farewell video to Reds fans
Ishmael Pickens and Andre Barber were arrested on charges related to a stolen car and a police...
Two arrested following Green Township restaurant shooting
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
Suspect shot 22 rounds in West End Friday night that left 11-year-old dead, 5 wounded, chief says

Latest News

Charlie Adelson licks his lips as his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum whispers to him before...
Florida dentist convicted of murder in 2014 slaying of former brother-in-law, a professor
FILE - Customers use ATMs at a Bank of America branch office in Boston, Oct. 16, 2009. The...
A processing glitch has held up a ‘small percentage’ of bank deposits since Thursday, overseer says
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Trump lashes out from the witness stand at judge, NY attorney general as he testifies in fraud trial
Costumed characters Lisa Simpson, left, Homer Simpson and Bart Simpson participate in Fox's...
‘Times have changed’: Homer says he no longer chokes Bart on ‘The Simpsons’
FILE - Aurora, Colo., police officer Nathan Woodyard attends an arraignment hearing after being...
2nd police officer acquitted in death of Elijah McClain, who was put in a neck hold, given ketamine