Ohio Issue 1 passes, changing abortion law in the state

CINCINNATI (WXIX/AP) - Voters in Ohio approved Issue 1, a new state Constitutional amendment that changes state law on abortion, a victory for abortion rights supporters.

The race was called by the Associated Press around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

“This is a critically important and impressive victory for the people of Ohio,” said J. Bennett Guess, Executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, which supported the amendment. “We have finally enshrined the explicit right to abortion care, miscarriage care, contraception, fertility treatments, and the right to continue your pregnancy, into our state constitution.”

Dennis Schnurr, the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, called the passage of the measure a missed opportunity.

“The people of Ohio missed this important opportunity to demonstrate that the health and safety of women, the fundamental rights of parents, and the lives of preborn children deserve protection,” Schnurr said. “Despite this outcome, we are grateful for all of you who prayed, educated yourselves and voted no on this horrific amendment.”

The following law will be added to the Ohio State Constitution and become law in December:

Create legal protections for anyone who receives reproductive medical treatment, such as an abortion

Prohibit the state from penalizing or prohibiting abortion before medical professionals determine the stage the unborn is in unless the State proves they are using the least restrictive means

Allow the state to prohibit abortion after an unborn is determined “viable” by the pregnant woman’s physician if they do not consider the abortion necessary to save the patient’s life or health

It will allow an unborn to be aborted at any stage of pregnancy, regardless of viability if the the physician determines the abortion is necessary to protect the patient’s life or health.

In 2019, Ohio passed the Heartbeat Bill, which banned abortion after a fetal heartbeat could be detected, which is usually around the sixth week of a pregnancy.

The law was blocked from going into effect because of Roe v. Wade, a decision by the Supreme Court in 1973, which determined the right to liberty in the US Constitution also contained a right to privacy, which allowed a right to an abortion.

Roe v. Wade stood as federal law for 49 years until the Dobbs vs. Jackson decision in 2022, by the current Supreme Court, reversed Roe v. Wade, and shifted the decision on abortion law back to the states. The Heartbeat Bill then became an abortion law in Ohio.

Issue 1 would set the precedent of abortion law back to Roe v. Wade when was based on the viability to live outside the womb, not the detection of a heartbeat.

