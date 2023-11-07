Ohio passes Issue 2, legalizes recreational marijuana, according to AP

CLICK FOR OHIO ELECTION RESULTS

CINCINNATI (WXIX/AP) - Ohio voters passed Issue 2 on Tuesday, legalizing cannabis and recreational marijuana use, according to the Associated Press.

Marijuana use for medical purposes was made legal in Ohio in 2016.

Issue 2 will create and modify several rules in Chapter 3780 of the Ohio Revised Code. Changes will go into effect in December.

Adults 21 and over will be allowed to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and grow marijuana plants at home.

A 10-percent tax will be imposed on purchases. According to the language on the measure, the tax will pay for administration costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries and social equity and jobs programs.

As of Oct. 1, 24 states have fully legalized cannabis use, while many remain in the middle, according to DISA Global Solutions, a third-party administrator that provides information regarding safety and compliance.

