Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

OTR murder suspect receives $2M bond, records show

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Walnut and Liberty Streets Saturday night.
Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Walnut and Liberty Streets Saturday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County Judge set bond for the 23-year-old who was arrested Monday for allegedly killing a man in Over-the-Rhine this fall.

Devonte Banks, of Cincinnati, is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $2 million bond, according to jail records.

Cincinnati police arrested the 23-year-old on an open murder warrant for the death of Damarcus Duffy on Oct. 21, according to a press release.

Duffy had been shot on the 1600 block of Walnut Street at around 9 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital where he later died.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Hamilton County Coroner and Crime Laboratory
Dismembered body found in Cincinnati, coroner’s office says
Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Everything to know about Ohio Issue 2, the recreational marijuana law
Ishmael Pickens and Andre Barber were arrested on charges related to a stolen car and a police...
Two arrested following Green Township restaurant shooting
James Toothman
UPDATE: Grand jury declines to indict Cheviot man charged with murder in girlfriend’s death, prosecutor says

Latest News

John Carter (right) was allegedly the last person to see Katelyn Markham (left) alive and...
Court doc details new evidence in Katelyn Markham’s murder case
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron participate in a...
Beshear, Cameron await voters’ verdict in race for Kentucky governor
People gather in the parking lot of the Hamilton County Board of Elections as people arrive for...
What to know about Ohio Issue 1, the abortion ballot measure
A judge sentenced Justin Glenn to 8 years in prison on Tuesday.
Judge sentences man to 8 years for killing his brother, records say
Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Everything to know about Ohio Issue 2, the recreational marijuana law