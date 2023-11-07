OTR murder suspect receives $2M bond, records show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County Judge set bond for the 23-year-old who was arrested Monday for allegedly killing a man in Over-the-Rhine this fall.

Devonte Banks, of Cincinnati, is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $2 million bond, according to jail records.

Cincinnati police arrested the 23-year-old on an open murder warrant for the death of Damarcus Duffy on Oct. 21, according to a press release.

Duffy had been shot on the 1600 block of Walnut Street at around 9 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital where he later died.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

