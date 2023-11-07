Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights

Police body cam video shows rape suspect pulled out of a wall

Mario Smith is seen on body camera video being arrested after Cincinnati police found him...
Mario Smith is seen on body camera video being arrested after Cincinnati police found him hiding in the wall of a home in June 2022. He was convicted of multiple rape charges in Kenton County in Nov. 2023.(Photo provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have released body camera video of the man convicted in the rape of a minor in Northern Kentucky last week.

Mario Smith was arrested by the Cincinnati Police Department in June 2022 when he was pulled out of the wall of a home. He was convicted of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse in Kenton County court last week.

The jury recommended the maximum sentence, which is life in prison.

Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said Smith had raped a girl under the age of 12 over several years.

“The jury was in tears when the little girl testified about how horrible of an influence Mr. Smith had been on her life and how difficult her life had been ever since,” Sanders said.

Sanders said Smith had evaded police for nearly two years before he was arrested by the Cincinnati Police Department Fugitive Task Force last year.

Body camera video of Smith’s arrest showed Cincinnati police searching a three-story home in an attempt to locate him.

After 30 minutes of looking - and the help of a police K-9 - Smith was found inside a wall.

The video showed Smith being pulled out of the wall. He can be heard apologizing while officers read his charges.

“You’ve been charged with rape of a minor,” an officer said.

Smith: “What?”

Officer: “Rape of a child.”

Smith: “In Cincinnati?”

Officer: “That’s kind of a silly question isn’t it? Because if someone told me I was charged with rape, I would say, “Hell no,’ but you’re asking if it’s Cincinnati. You’ve been charged with rape - rape of a minor.”

Smith’s sentencing is scheduled for January 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Chad Johnson visited E+O Kitchen - The Banks Saturday.
Chad Johnson shows his Bengals pride, leaves 2K tip at restaurant
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands on the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh...
Joey Votto posts farewell video to Reds fans
Ishmael Pickens and Andre Barber were arrested on charges related to a stolen car and a police...
Two arrested following Green Township restaurant shooting
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
Suspect shot 22 rounds in West End Friday night that left 11-year-old dead, 5 wounded, chief says

Latest News

Michael Caommodore-Singh Jr. left Paycor Stadium on Sunday with a memory he will never forget...
Joe Burrow makes young fan’s day following win
An image of Dominic Davis, an 11-year-old boy, who was killed in a weekend shooting, is part of...
‘When will this stop?’ Number of juveniles shot in Cincinnati surpasses 2022, report says
Community members leave candles, balloons and stuffed animals for 11-year-old Dominic Davis,...
Community outreach groups offer support after West End shooting
A 14-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot on Monday afternoon in...
Police: 14-year-old shot in Northern Kentucky