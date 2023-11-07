Police body cam video shows rape suspect pulled out of a wall

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have released body camera video of the man convicted in the rape of a minor in Northern Kentucky last week.

Mario Smith was arrested by the Cincinnati Police Department in June 2022 when he was pulled out of the wall of a home. He was convicted of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse in Kenton County court last week.

The jury recommended the maximum sentence, which is life in prison.

Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said Smith had raped a girl under the age of 12 over several years.

“The jury was in tears when the little girl testified about how horrible of an influence Mr. Smith had been on her life and how difficult her life had been ever since,” Sanders said.

Sanders said Smith had evaded police for nearly two years before he was arrested by the Cincinnati Police Department Fugitive Task Force last year.

Body camera video of Smith’s arrest showed Cincinnati police searching a three-story home in an attempt to locate him.

After 30 minutes of looking - and the help of a police K-9 - Smith was found inside a wall.

The video showed Smith being pulled out of the wall. He can be heard apologizing while officers read his charges.

“You’ve been charged with rape of a minor,” an officer said.

Smith: “What?”

Officer: “Rape of a child.”

Smith: “In Cincinnati?”

Officer: “That’s kind of a silly question isn’t it? Because if someone told me I was charged with rape, I would say, “Hell no,’ but you’re asking if it’s Cincinnati. You’ve been charged with rape - rape of a minor.”

Smith’s sentencing is scheduled for January 2024.

