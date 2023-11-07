Reading man assaulted 2-year-old: court docs

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A 27-year-old Reading man is accused of assaulting a 2-year-old, according to Hamilton County court records.

Reading police arrested Tyler Hodge Monday on charges of assault and endangering children, jail records show.

They allege in court filings the abuse happened on April 3.

Police wrote that they observed visible injuries on the 2-year-old including bruises on the right lower abdomen and neck and small puncture marks near one eye. The toddler also bled behind both ears.

Police have not disclosed how Hodge had access to the 2-year-old or where the alleged abuse occurred.

Hodge lives in an apartment on Pearl Street in Reading, his arrest report shows.

He is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is expected in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.