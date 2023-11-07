Contests
Reading man assaulted 2-year-old: court docs

Tyler Hodge
Tyler Hodge(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A 27-year-old Reading man is accused of assaulting a 2-year-old, according to Hamilton County court records.

Reading police arrested Tyler Hodge Monday on charges of assault and endangering children, jail records show.

They allege in court filings the abuse happened on April 3.

Police wrote that they observed visible injuries on the 2-year-old including bruises on the right lower abdomen and neck and small puncture marks near one eye. The toddler also bled behind both ears.

Police have not disclosed how Hodge had access to the 2-year-old or where the alleged abuse occurred.

Hodge lives in an apartment on Pearl Street in Reading, his arrest report shows.

He is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is expected in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

