Reporter Brenda Ordonez

While this may be my first traditional on-air reporting position after graduating with my Masters of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University in 2023, this industry has been a part of my life for years.

I am the proud daughter of two Mexican-immigrant parents, who unfortunately took 21 years to realize their legal status due to the arduous citizenship process. Fearing my parents would be deported, as a child, I turned to news broadcasting to keep me updated on the immigration and deportation climate. It was then that I realized what I wanted to be when I grew up: a reporter.

Years later, I am fulfilling that dream.

Prior to joining the FOX19 NOW team, I worked as a multimedia journalist for CAN-TV Chicago. My works primarily focused on covering underserved communities in the city’s south side. Because of this work, I was given the opportunity to act as a national correspondent and travel to the border city of El Paso, Texas to cover the migrant crisis following the expiration of Title 42.

In addition to that work, I also produced two short-form documentaries. My first documentary titled, “The Perilous Journey To The American Dream” was published by the Illinois Latino News Network and later played in a Chicago theater. My second documentary titled, “Somos Venezolanos” was part of a collaboration, and was produced in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This documentary focused primarily on immigration within Latin American countries.

When I am not watching or covering the news you can find me at a thrift store hunting for that one-of-a-kind find or at home doing a puzzle.

I am very excited to begin my on-air reporting career in the Cincinnati/Tri-State area and look forward to using my skills and experience to share impactful stories from those in this community.

If you have a story idea, feel free to send me an email at brenda.ordonez@fox19now.com or reach me on social media:

Facebook: Brenda Ordonez TV

Twitter: @BrendaOrdonezTV

Instagram: BrendaOrdonezTV

