Sentencing date set for ex-Cincinnati Councilman Jeff Pastor in corruption case

Former City Councilman Jeff Pastor will be sentenced in his federal corruption case next month.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew McFarland will decide the ex-politician’s fate on Dec. 21. The hearing is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Pastor, 39, pleaded guilty in June to honest services wire fraud and admitted to accepting bribes in exchange for official action as an elected, public official.

He faces a sentence of probation up to a maximum of two years in prison with up to three years parole upon release, according to his plea agreement.

Pastor also can be ordered to pay as much as a $250,000 fine but has agreed to fork over $15,000.

He is one of three former Cincinnati council members who were arrested in 2020 and convicted of federal public corruption charges in a series of cases federal authorities launched in 2017.

The first council person arrested in 2020 was Tamaya Dennard. She pleaded guilty to honest services fraud and already served her prison sentence.

Sittenfeld, 39, and Pastor were both indicted within days of each other in November 2020. Sittenfeld was the front-runner at that point to be the next mayor of Cincinnati.

Pastor, a Republican who was just sworn into office earlier that year, was hit with a 10-count indictment.

He was charged with bribery, extortion, wire fraud, money laundering and more related to his role on the council.

Pastor initially pleaded not guilty and has remained free on his own recognizance throughout the case.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a request with the Ohio Supreme Court in late 2020 to begin suspension proceedings on Pastor and Sittenfeld when neither official resigned from public office following their arrests as Dennard did.

Pastor and Sittenfeld both then voluntarily agreed to suspensions. The arrangement allowed them to keep collecting their $65,000 annual council salary and benefits.

Once Pastor is formally sentenced next month, the city of Cincinnati is expected to ask Pastor to repay his salary during the time he was suspended, as city records show they recently did with Sittenfeld.

Federal authorities have said Pastor was only six months into his first term as a council member when he sought his first bribe.

He solicited and received $55,000 in bribes between August 2018 and February 2019 in exchange for favorable action on development projects that the council was considering, according to his indictment.

Pastor’s business partner, Tyran Marshall, arranged for some payments and set up a nonprofit that Pastor used to “sanitize” money from the alleged bribes, federal records show.

Marshall was indicted with Pastor on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud, bribery, attempted extortion and money laundering.

Marshall pleaded not guilty but recently agreed to change his plea, according to court records filed last month. He is set for a change of plea hearing on Dec. 5 at 3:30 p.m. before Judge McFarland.

Pastor’s trial, had it gone on, would have revealed more Cincinnati corruption evidence through audio and on-camera recordings, some of which were presented at Sittenfeld’s trial in the summer of 2022.

Sittenfeld was indicted on six total charges and insisted since the day he was indicted that all allegations were false.

Before his trial during the summer of 2022, Sittenfeld rejected a plea deal that would have limited his punishment if found guilty from probation only to two years or less in prison, court records show.

The jury found him guilty of the two public corruption charges, bribery and attempted extortion, in July 2022 following a two-and-a-half-week trial.

The jury acquitted him on four charges: two counts of honest services wire fraud and one count each of bribery and extortion.

Last month, Sittenfeld was sentenced to 16 months in prison with one year of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay a $40,000 fine.

He has remained free while he appeals his conviction. U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole didn’t order Sittenfeld to prison until at least Dec. 1.

Pastor and Sittenfeld’s cases are separate, federal officials have said, but some of the same undercover FBI agents were on both cases.

Federal authorities have more evidence against Pastor than what they showed Sittenfeld’s jurors.

It came out during Sittenfeld’s trial that the FBI spent $100,000 to take Pastor on a trip to Miami in 2018 with former Cincinnati Bengal player-turned developer Chinedum Ndukwe, a paid FBI informant who testified against Sittenfeld and was expected to take the stand again against Pastor.

The group with Pastor flew down on a private plane, stayed in a “nice” hotel, dined at “fancy restaurants,” drank “expensive” liquor, cruised on a yacht and visited a “high-end strip club” called Tootsie’s Cabaret, one of Sittenfeld’s lawyers noted during cross-examination of the lead FBI agent.

Sittenfeld, however, didn’t go on the trip to Miami, or to other destinations like Nashville and Las Vegas that agents offered to take him to. He didn’t want to be out of town away from his family and miss council meetings, his attorney said during his trial.

