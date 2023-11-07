Contests
UC Health: Employees to mask up during respiratory illness season
By Quinlan Bentley
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - In response to a rise in respiratory virus infections in Greater Cincinnati, UC Health is renewing a mandate for all employees and clinicians to wear a mask when interacting with patients.

The new masking policy will go into effect Monday and will end sometime in the spring after the end of respiratory illness season, a time when viruses that cause respiratory disease circulate more heavily within communities, UC Health said in a statement.

Areas within UC Health facilities impacted by the policy change will include inpatient rooms, patient exam rooms, registration areas, front desks and health unit coordinator desks at nursing stations. Employees will also be required to wear a disposable, paper mask while transporting patients within UC Health hospitals.

It’s recommended that employees wear masks in non-patient-facing nursing stations, cafeterias, and lobbies, but it isn’t required.

“It is our duty to protect all of our patients, including the most vulnerable, and this step is an important way to prevent the spread of diseases, including but not limited to influenza, COVID-19 and RSV,” the statement reads.

