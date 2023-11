UPDATE: Grand jury declines to indict Cheviot man charged with murder in girlfriend’s death, prosecutor says

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton County grand jury declined Monday to indict a Cheviot man who was arrested Sunday on a murder charge in his girlfriend’s death, according to a spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The case was ignored by the grand jury today. However, the matter is still under investigation. Charges can be refiled if appropriate based on the continuing investigation,” said the spokeswoman, Amy Clausing.

James Toothman, 55, is the live-in boyfriend of Jeni Russell, court records show. His bond was set at $1 million Monday morning when he made his first court appearance on the murder charge but he was later released from jail later in the day.

Russell, 65, was pronounced dead early Sunday shortly after Cheviot police and fire crews responded to a report of a non-breathing person at the couple’s Lovell Avenue apartment, according to a police affidavit.

The couple has a history of domestic violence arrests in alleged attacks on each other, most recently in March when she also was charged with felonious assault, court filings state.

These previous charges were all either ignored by a grand jury or dismissed after the couple failed to respond to repeated subpoenas to testify against each other and/or could not be located to come to court, records show.

This time, however, Cheviot police wrote in an affidavit Sunday that Toothman purposely caused Russell’s death.

He told first responders and a nurse at Mercy Hospital West that her death was his fault because he “sat on her head,” police wrote in the sworn statement.

Her neck appeared to be broken, an investigator at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office concluded after responding to their residence Sunday and examining her, the court record shows.

In the couple’s most recent, previous domestic violence case against each other, on March 8, officers “observed a wound on Toothman’s chest and on top of his head. He stated Russell struck him over the head and stabbed him with unknown objects,” another affidavit states.

Police “did not observe any injuries to Russell,” the sworn statement continues. “Several minutes later, she responded to Cheviot PD with a bloody nose, stating that her live-in boyfriend, Toothman, struck her in the face with a closed fist twice. Russell was transported to Mercy West to be evaluated.”

Hamilton County prosecutors had Toothman served with two subpoenas to testify against Russell in that case, but both were returned when his apartment was found “vacant,” so it was dismissed, court records show.

A Hamilton County grand jury ignored his domestic violence charge on March 16, court filings show.

Toothman also was charged with domestic violence against her in 2021, 2019 and 2018, but those were ignored by a grand jury or dismissed, according to the court docket.

So were 2022 and 2019 domestic violence charges against her over alleged attacks on him.

In Toothman’s 2018 arrest, police wrote in court records he pushed down “the victim, Russell,” covered her with a mattress and prevented “her from breathing. In the process of smothering her with the mattress, the victim’s finger was seriously injured.”

In November 2019, police wrote in a criminal complaint that he was charged with domestic violence again after purposely hurting Russell and police saw marks around her neck. She “made statements James choked her when she returned home this afternoon. Jeni stated that he then put a mattress over her head and began to punch her through the mattress.”

Russell was convicted, however, of assaulting another man at the Lovell Avenue apartment on June 13, 2020, a court docket shows.

Police wrote in court filings that the victim told them she “ran out of the house door drunk, came at me and started choking me and stated that she was going to kill me then turned around and came back a second time and hit me twice.”

Russell was sentenced to 180 days with 163 suspended. She received a 17-day jail credit, was put on community control for 11 months and was ordered to pay court costs and fees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.