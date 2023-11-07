Warm Temperatures and Rain Chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dry Tuesday on tap, and mild air as you start the day. Temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the 50s in many spots, look for mostly cloudy skies at times with highs near 70 degrees.

Wednesday is the warmest day of the extended forecast as a warm front moves through the region. After morning lows only fall in the mid 50s, afternoon highs will rise into the low-to-mid 70s! We will be near a record breaker on Wednesday. Clouds will increase late in the day, but expect a mix of sun and clouds!

Rain chances return to the tri-state late Wednesday night and continue through the rest of the week. Though we don’t expect all day washouts, showers may impact your Thursday morning and Friday morning in the tri-state. The rain will limit highs Thursday in the mid 60s and a cold front will push cooler air back into the region to end the work week on a more seasonable note.

Once the showers move out Friday, skies will slowly clear out but highs will only be in the mid 50s. The weekend will be cool and dry with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

