Warm weather continues

By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Election Day looks picture perfect with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70! The record high for today is 78. Tonight will be mild. Low 54.

Tomorrow the record high is 79 and we could be within a few degrees of that! Warm weather continues tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. It will be dry with partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy with gusts as high as 30mph at times.

Thursday and Friday will be wet at times, especially Thursday morning. The cooler weather will be noticeable Friday especially with highs in the mid 50s.

The weekend looks to be quite nice, although cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Lows will return to the 30s. However, we will remain above freezing for the extended forecast. Next week will be much of the same with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

