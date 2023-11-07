Contests
What to know about Ohio Issue 1, the abortion ballot measure

People gather in the parking lot of the Hamilton County Board of Elections as people arrive for...
People gather in the parking lot of the Hamilton County Board of Elections as people arrive for early in-person voting in Cincinnati, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. They urge a vote for or against the measure known as Issue 1. Issue 1 is the only abortion question on any state ballot this year. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By B.J. Bethel and Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Issue 1 would add an amendment to the Ohio State Constitution. changing abortion law in the state.

A yes vote would do the following:

  • Create legal protections for anyone who receives reproductive medical treatment, such as an abortion
  • Prohibit the state from penalizing or prohibiting abortion before medical professionals determine the stage the unborn is in unless the State proves they are using the least restrictive means
  • Allow the state to prohibit abortion after an unborn is determined “viable” by the pregnant woman’s physician if they do not consider the abortion necessary to save the patient’s life or health
  • It will allow an unborn to be aborted at any stage of pregnancy, regardless of viability if the the physician determines the abortion is necessary to protect the patient’s life or health.

In 2019, Ohio passed the Heartbeat Bill, which banned abortion after a fetal heartbeat could be detected, which is usually around the sixth week of a pregnancy.

The law was blocked from going into effect because of Roe v. Wade, a decision by the Supreme Court in 1973, which determined the right to liberty in the US Constitution also contained a right to privacy, which allowed a right to an abortion.

Roe v. Wade stood as federal law for 49 years until the Dobbs vs. Jackson decision in 2022, by the current Supreme Court, reversed Roe v. Wade, and shifted the decision on abortion law back to the states. The Heartbeat Bill then became an abortion law in Ohio.

Issue 1 would set the precedent of abortion law back to Roe v. Wade when was based on the viability to live outside the womb, not the detection of a heartbeat.

Ohio Issue 1, which is being voted on today, is not the same as the Issue 1 vote in the August Special Election, which was a ballot measure that would change the requirements for putting a vote on a Constitutional amendment on the Ohio ballot.

To find your polling location in Ohio, click this link. If you live in Kentucky, visit this link.

