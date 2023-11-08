Contests
4 new elephants added to Cincinnati Zoo’s Elephant Trek

SheRa and five-year-old Sanjay.
SheRa and five-year-old Sanjay.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens welcomes four new Asian elephants to its elephant conservation.

Elephant Trek, the largest habitat ever built in the Zoo’s history, is now home to 32-year-old SheRa, six-year-old Kabir, 20-year-old Anak and five-year-old Sanjay. The two female adults and their male calves are Elephant Trek’s first inhabitants.

The elephants came from the Dublin Zoo through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asian Elephant Species Survival Program. According to AZA, Asian elephants are considered endangered, and only 40,000 elephants exist today.

“We’ve been collaborating with the Dublin Zoo’s care team for more than a year and have spent a lot of time with our new residents in their former home,” said Eric Duning, Cincinnati Zoo’s elephant team leader.  “I’ve been with them for the past few weeks and accompanied them to Cincinnati.  We also brought members of their care team here to assist with their transition.”

Officials at the Zoo say that visitors will have to wait a few months before seeing the elephants to allow them time to get acclimated to their new space.

The elephants will meet Cincinnati Zoo’s bull elephant, Sabu when he returns next year from the Columbus Zoo where he had been breeding with female elephants.

Next year, SheRa’s aunt, Schottzie, Mai Thai and Jati will also join them in the five-acre space.

You can follow SheRa’s, Kabir’s, Anak’s and Sanjay’s progress settling into Elephant Trek this winter by visiting the Cincinnati Zoo’s social media and CincinnatiZoo.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

