Air Care responds to motorcycle crash in NKY

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 75 near the Crittenden exit on Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

A motorcyclist suffered a head injury in the single-vehicle crash around 7 a.m., a state police dispatcher tells FOX19 NOW.

The man was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The dispatcher said the motorcyclist was alert and “up” after the crash before he was transported.

Shortly after the crash, a second, chain-reaction collision occurred involving four other vehicles, she confirmed.

The highway was briefly closed so Air Care could land, but all lanes quickly reopened.

Both crashes remain under investigation, according to the dispatcher.

