Behind the scenes on Election Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A lot of work goes into setting up polling locations, especially as voters head to their precincts on Election Day.

FOX19 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell sat down with Sherry Poland, the Director of Elections at Hamilton County Board of Elections, to discuss what goes on behind the scenes.

Watch the video above for the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.