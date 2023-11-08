Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Behind the scenes on Election Day

Behind the scenes on Election Day
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A lot of work goes into setting up polling locations, especially as voters head to their precincts on Election Day.

FOX19 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell sat down with Sherry Poland, the Director of Elections at Hamilton County Board of Elections, to discuss what goes on behind the scenes.

Watch the video above for the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Hamilton County Coroner and Crime Laboratory
Dismembered body found in Cincinnati, coroner’s office says
Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Everything to know about Ohio Issue 2, the recreational marijuana law
Ishmael Pickens and Andre Barber were arrested on charges related to a stolen car and a police...
Two arrested following Green Township restaurant shooting
A 14-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot on Monday afternoon in...
Police: 14-year-old shot in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

Behind the scenes on Election Day
Behind the scenes on Election Day
Polls closed in Kentucky at 6 p.m.
Kentucky governor race
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron participate in a...
Beshear, Cameron await voters’ verdict in race for Kentucky governor
People gather in the parking lot of the Hamilton County Board of Elections as people arrive for...
What to know about Ohio Issue 1, the abortion ballot measure