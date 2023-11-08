Breezy and very warm afternoon ahead of rain chances overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is very warm with sunshine and gusty winds. Wind gusts may reach 30 miles per hour out of the southwest, which will usher in highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. The record high in Cincinnati (CVG) is 79°.

Clouds increase this evening as rain chances increase. Rainfall amounts are not impressive with amounts generally less than a tenth of an inch. Timing of the light rain will be between 10 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday. Overnight lows fall only in the mid 50s thanks to the cloud cover and sprinkles/light showers.

You may notice a few wet roads Thursday morning for the commute, but we’re not anticipating any puddles or heavy rain for folks traveling to work or school. Thursday will be noticeably cooler with seasonable highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. In addition, it’ll be breezy with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Clouds will decrease throughout the day to become mostly sunny in the afternoon, but clouds will move back into the tri-state Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Early Friday morning through the midday will have isolated light showers for folks along and east of I-71 with the moisture moving from the southwest to the east through the morning. Once the showers end Friday, skies will slowly clear out but highs will only be in the mid 50s. The weekend will be cool and dry with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Beyond the extended forecast, temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal with above normal precipitation for the middle and latter half of the month of November.

