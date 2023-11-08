Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Cincinnati police chief talks access to illegal guns, juvenile offenders in wake of West End shooting

While shootings are down 4% from 2022, the city is seeing an uptick in teen violence.
By Tricia Macke
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been four days since someone fired 22 rounds into a crowd of children in Cincinnati’s West End neighborhood, resulting in the death of one boy and hurting five others.

Now the family of 11-year-old Dominic Davis and the community are demanding answers as to why these violent crimes keep happening.

While shootings are down 4% from 2022, the city is seeing an uptick in teen violence, says Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge. That includes juvenile victims and those pulling the trigger.

‘When will this stop?’ Number of juveniles shot in Cincinnati surpasses 2022, report says

Cincinnati police data shows that at least 62 people under the age of 18 have been shot in 2023 in Cincinnati alone - that is about a 47% increase from the year before.

While Chief Theetge did not indicate whether the shooting in the West End involved a juvenile suspect, she says a big part of the reason there has been a rise is due to teen access to firearms.

5 wounded, 1 killed in West End shooting; Mayor calls it ‘horrific tragedy’

“What we are seeing is about 40% of the illegal guns on our street that are being used in violent crime came out of being stolen from a vehicle, maybe a rightful owner of a gun who you know, has the right to carry it. But they didn’t secure it in their car if the car got broken into, and this is where the kids are stealing the guns,” she explained.

She added that there are also more repeat juvenile offenders than before.

“We just had a conversation this morning with the command staff about that topic of juveniles involved in crimes gun crimes and others that we arrest and they get put right back out on the street. That being said, we have opened the door and having conversations with some of the judges and others up at our juvenile court system,” said Theetge.

Suspect fired 22 rounds in West End shooting; 11-year-old killed, 5 wounded
Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Hamilton County Coroner and Crime Laboratory
Dismembered body found in Cincinnati, coroner’s office says
Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Ohio passes Issue 2 legalizing recreational marijuana
Ishmael Pickens and Andre Barber were arrested on charges related to a stolen car and a police...
Two arrested following Green Township restaurant shooting
A 14-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot on Monday afternoon in...
Police: 14-year-old shot in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

A view of the Norfolk Sourthern Railway Bridge in Devou Park in Covington, Ky.
Issue 22: Cincinnati votes to sell its railroad
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Pedestrian killed on I-75 near Middletown, police say
The man, who investigators think was between 20 and 30 years old, was found in a stairwell in...
Search for answers renews after man’s body found 30+ years ago
CPD Chief discusses West End shooting with FOX19 NOW
CPD Chief discusses West End shooting with FOX19 NOW