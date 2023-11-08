Cincinnati police chief talks access to illegal guns, juvenile offenders in wake of West End shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been four days since someone fired 22 rounds into a crowd of children in Cincinnati’s West End neighborhood, resulting in the death of one boy and hurting five others.

Now the family of 11-year-old Dominic Davis and the community are demanding answers as to why these violent crimes keep happening.

While shootings are down 4% from 2022, the city is seeing an uptick in teen violence, says Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge. That includes juvenile victims and those pulling the trigger.

Cincinnati police data shows that at least 62 people under the age of 18 have been shot in 2023 in Cincinnati alone - that is about a 47% increase from the year before.

While Chief Theetge did not indicate whether the shooting in the West End involved a juvenile suspect, she says a big part of the reason there has been a rise is due to teen access to firearms.

“What we are seeing is about 40% of the illegal guns on our street that are being used in violent crime came out of being stolen from a vehicle, maybe a rightful owner of a gun who you know, has the right to carry it. But they didn’t secure it in their car if the car got broken into, and this is where the kids are stealing the guns,” she explained.

She added that there are also more repeat juvenile offenders than before.

“We just had a conversation this morning with the command staff about that topic of juveniles involved in crimes gun crimes and others that we arrest and they get put right back out on the street. That being said, we have opened the door and having conversations with some of the judges and others up at our juvenile court system,” said Theetge.

