Cincinnati Zoo renewal levy passes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County renewal levy for the Cincinnati Zoo passed on Tuesday, according to the board of elections.

The levy passed with 68 percent of the vote against 31 percent with 99 percent of precincts reporting.

The renewal of the valley guarantees $7 million a year for basic maintenance and animal care, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. The levy pays for 15 percent of the zoos operating expenses.

The levy has only failed once since it was first placed on the ballot in 1982.

