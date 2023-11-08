Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Colerain High School in a lockdown due to false threat, district says

Colerain High School went into lockdown on Tuesday after a false threat was made, according to...
Colerain High School went into lockdown on Tuesday after a false threat was made, according to the district.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This is a breaking news story.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colerain High School went into lockdown Wednesday morning due to a false threat, according to Northwest Local School District.

Hamilton County Dispatchers also confirmed that a false threat was called in.

The school district sent out the following statement to parents.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Ohio passes Issue 2 legalizing recreational marijuana
Mohammed T. Mondal
Dearborn County man gunned wife down in front of their kids: Sheriff
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office and the Cincinnati Police Department are asking for help...
New information released on dismembered body found in North Fairmount
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohio Issue 1 passes, changing abortion law in the state

Latest News

Air Care responded to a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 75 near Crittenden on Tuesday...
Air Care responds to motorcycle crash in NKY
Tuesday’s election was a bit of a shake-up on the second-largest school district in Greater...
Lakota shake-up: Voters reject veteran board leader, elect 1 incumbent and a newcomer
The Tri-State’s warm snap continues Wednesday with near-record-high temperatures.
Near record high Wednesday
First Alert Forecast For Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast