Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Colerain High School put in lockdown due to false threat, district says

Parents begin to pick up their students after Colerain High School went into lockdown on...
Parents begin to pick up their students after Colerain High School went into lockdown on Wednesday morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This is a breaking news story.

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain High School went into lockdown Wednesday morning due to a false threat, according to Northwest Local School District.

Hamilton County Dispatchers also confirmed that a false threat was called in.

The school district sent out the following statement to parents.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Ohio passes Issue 2 legalizing recreational marijuana
Mohammed T. Mondal
Dearborn County man gunned wife down in front of their kids: Sheriff
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office and the Cincinnati Police Department are asking for help...
New information released on dismembered body found in North Fairmount
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohio Issue 1 passes, changing abortion law in the state

Latest News

Muhammed Mondal expected to be formally charged with murder
Muhammed Mondal expected to be formally charged with murder
Osay Penate was charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine, according to the Butler...
Task Force seizes stolen firearms, over $11K in drug bust
Air Care responded to a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 75 near Crittenden on Tuesday...
Air Care responds to motorcycle crash in NKY
Tuesday’s election was a bit of a shake-up on the second-largest school district in Greater...
Lakota shake-up: Voters reject veteran board leader, elect 1 incumbent and a newcomer