Colerain High School put in lockdown due to false threat, district says
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
This is a breaking news story.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain High School went into lockdown Wednesday morning due to a false threat, according to Northwest Local School District.
Hamilton County Dispatchers also confirmed that a false threat was called in.
The school district sent out the following statement to parents.
