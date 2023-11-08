Colerain High School put in lockdown due to false threat, district says

This is a breaking news story.

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain High School went into lockdown Wednesday morning due to a false threat, according to Northwest Local School District.

Hamilton County Dispatchers also confirmed that a false threat was called in.

The school district sent out the following statement to parents.

Colerain High School is currently under a full lockdown (precautionary). All staff and students are safe. It appears to be a swatting incident as well as a false alarm. Due to the emotional impact Colerain High School will be dismissed for the day. We will begin dismissal at 9:15 am. Parents will need to come to the front office to check out their student.

