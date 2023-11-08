Contests
Husband shot wife 7 times while kids were in vehicle: Court docs

Muhammed T. Mondal was arrested Monday after calling the sheriff’s office at 11:49 a.m. and reporting he shot his wife.
By Brenda Ordonez and Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Video above is from previous coverage.

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana man has been charged with murder and neglect of dependents after he allegedly shot his wife in front of his two kids on Monday.

According to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens, Mohammed Mondal shot his wife, 40-year-old Stacy Mondal, seven times in a vehicle that he was driving on US 50.

The two were on their way to JC Penny on Colerain Avenue to have photos taken of their 14-month-old and 2-month-old children who were in the backseat when the shooting happened, the prosecutor explained.

After leaving their home in Bright, Indiana, Mondal told officers the two began arguing in the vehicle.

He told them Stacy allegedly hit him with her cell phone and then reached for the gun that was lying in the open center console, a probable cause affidavit said.

As she attempted to grab the gun, Mondal pulled out the firearm on him, firing it in her direction, the document said.

Mondal told investigators that they had been having marital problems and that she was having an affair with two men in the neighborhood, the affidavit states.

In addition, he believed he was being followed by at least one of the men and his father-in-law.

On Tuesday, detectives continued interviewing Mondal where he restated much of what he said on Monday and added a few more details to his statement.

Mondal told officers that he remembered looking at the road when the shooting happened and had to use his gun to neutralize the threat. However, he does not know if he was still firing while he was driving, the affidavit said.

“I’m not the bad guy,” he told them.

Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said the kids seemed unaware of what had happened.

“The children were fine,” the sheriff recalled. “They were remarkable, with a lack of a better term, unaffected. I was there by the vehicle and saw with my own eyes the child was still watching the video screen that was up, and the infant got a little bit fussy there for a bit cause he was hungry, and once we got him some food, he kind of calmed down. For something like that to occur, they’re such a young age, they’re not going to really understand what’s happening, but considering everybody knows gunshots in close quarters are very loud, and the kids were, kids were pretty resilient, and it was good to see that they were okay.”

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Tuesday and determined Stacy sustained seven gunshot wounds that entered and left her body.

Jason Sullivan, the victim’s brother, shared a family statement with FOX19 NOW about the passing of Stacy.

Mondal’s next hearing will be held on Thursday.

The day of the shooting

On Nov. 6, Dearborn County Sgt. Kenneth McAllister received a call from Mondal at approximately 11:49 a.m. According to an affidavit, Sgt. McAllister is the Mondals’ neighbor.

When he answered the phone, McAllister told detectives that he noticed the suspect seemed panicked and upset. He then told the officer that he accidentally shot his wife and did it in self-defense.

“Are you serious? Where are you?” Sgt. McAllister replied.

Mondal responded and said he shot her several times “in the arm on the left side,” the affidavit said.

At approximately 11:51 a.m., Sgt. McAllister sent an alert on police radio traffic for officers to go to St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital for a female shot.

Once officers and Mondal arrived at the hospital, Dearborn County Deputy Richard Lay noticed Stacy was slumped over in the passenger seat near the console with little to no signs of life, the affidavit said.

He also noted that two children were in the back of the SUV.

Prosecutors say the suspect waited outside of the hospital while his wife was being operated on, stating that it was self-defense to the officers standing with him.

When the victim’s family began to arrive, Mondal was moved into a private room out of concern that there could be an altercation, court documents say.

Stacy was pronounced dead at 12:11 p.m. on Monday.

