DAV 5K happening Saturday to benefit veterans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thousands will gather at The Banks on Veterans Day Saturday to walk, roll, run and ride in support of disabled veterans.

As one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for veterans, the Disabled American Veterans hosts its 11th annual DAV 5K race to raise money for our injured heroes.

“It’s always so exciting because it’s become a family kind of event and so many people get involved and they’re honoring someone they love, someone who served, someone they know, and it’s just a special way to give back and honor veterans,” said DAV 5K’s spokesperson, Dan Clare.

According to DAV’s website, the organization provides free lifetime support for veterans and their families in whatever capacity they need help.

“DAV helps more than a million veterans every year in life-changing ways from right here in Cincinnati, we fuel a nationwide mission that helps so many people get their benefits get access to their medical appointments, even connect with jobs and entrepreneurship,” Clare explained.

Participants can join the race in person or virtually. 2000 people are already registered for the race.

Monies raised will go to help veterans in all branches of the military through a variety of services.

“I think veterans are a humble group of people,” Clare says. “I think they really appreciate the turnout, and for them, it’s their opportunity to give back to someone else. So it’s kind of a mutual fan club between the people who support veterans and the veterans themselves.”

Registration for DAV 5K closes on Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m online and Saturday morning before the race.

The race begins at 9 a.m. Saturday in front of Great American Ball Park on Joe Nuxhall Way.

You have until the end of the month to complete the virtual race.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.