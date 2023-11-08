Ja’Marr Chase will be limited in practice Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase will be a limited participant at practice Wednesday, head coach Zac Taylor announced around 1 p.m.

Chase’s status for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans is unknown.

Zac says Ja’Marr Chase will be limited at practice today. We’ll see beyond that. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 8, 2023

He injured his lower back during the Bengals’ win on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

Chase went up for a pass and fell hard on the lower back area.

The young playmaker got up but was later seen on the sideline with a wrap, possibly a heating pad, around the same area.

Chase did return to the game.

The Bengals will see how he progresses throughout the week to make a determination if he can suit up against Houston on Sunday.

