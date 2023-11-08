Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Ja’Marr Chase will be limited in practice Wednesday

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase will be a limited participant at practice Wednesday, head coach Zac Taylor announced around 1 p.m.

Chase’s status for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans is unknown.

He injured his lower back during the Bengals’ win on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

Chase went up for a pass and fell hard on the lower back area.

The young playmaker got up but was later seen on the sideline with a wrap, possibly a heating pad, around the same area.

Chase did return to the game.

The Bengals will see how he progresses throughout the week to make a determination if he can suit up against Houston on Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Ohio passes Issue 2 legalizing recreational marijuana
Mohammed T. Mondal
Dearborn County man gunned wife down in front of their kids: Sheriff
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office and the Cincinnati Police Department are asking for help...
New information released on dismembered body found in North Fairmount
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohio Issue 1 passes, changing abortion law in the state

Latest News

Redsfest, the largest team fan festival throughout Major League Baseball, returns to the Duke...
Redsfest tickets now on sale
Northern Kentucky University
NKU athletics growing with six new programs
Michael Caommodore-Singh Jr. left Paycor Stadium on Sunday with a memory he will never forget...
Joe Burrow makes young fan’s day following win
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a...
Burrow explains weekly mindset as Bengals ride win streak