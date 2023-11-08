Ja’Marr Chase will be limited in practice Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase will be a limited participant at practice Wednesday, head coach Zac Taylor announced around 1 p.m.
Chase’s status for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans is unknown.
He injured his lower back during the Bengals’ win on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.
Chase went up for a pass and fell hard on the lower back area.
The young playmaker got up but was later seen on the sideline with a wrap, possibly a heating pad, around the same area.
Chase did return to the game.
The Bengals will see how he progresses throughout the week to make a determination if he can suit up against Houston on Sunday.
