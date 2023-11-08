LIST: Free meals, discounts and other goodies honoring veterans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In commemoration of Veteran’s Day, many area businesses are offering freebies and discounts to members of the armed forces as a way to say thank you for serving America.

Here is a list of some of the businesses that are honoring veterans this year.

SERVICES/RETAIL

Great Clips

All veterans and active members of the military receive free haircuts at any Great Clips location on Nov. 11. Service members can also opt for a free haircut card to be redeemed on a future visit.

Mike’s Carwash

Mike’s Carwash locations in Cincinnati, Dayton, Kentucky and Indiana are all offering a free Ultimate Wash to all active military personnel on Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11.

Kohl’s

From Nov. 10 through Nov. 12, the department store is offering veterans and their families a 30% discount in-store with a valid military ID.

Metro

Active, reserved, National Guard and retired military members can ride Metro for free on Friday, Nov. 10. Riders must present a valid military ID when boarding. Metro also has a discount program for veterans and active military personnel called the Metro Veterans Program, where eligible riders receive half-off fares when they board with an MVP smart card. For schedules and other information, visit go-metro.com.

Walgreens

All locations are offering 20% discounts to veterans, active-duty members and their families for purchases made in-store. This deal is good from Nov. 10-13 on regular-priced items.

RESTAURANTS

Bob Evans

Veterans and active duty service people can select one of ten breakfast items from a special menu on Nov. 11. This deal is good for dine-in orders only. Beverages are not included with the complimentary meal. Guests must present proof of service when ordering or be in uniform. Visit Bob Evans’s website for menus, locations, and more.

Chili’s

On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty service members can dine in and enjoy a free meal by presenting military ID. Entrees included in the deal will be from a select menu. This offer is not valid for carry-out. For locations and hours, visit chili’s.com.

Dave and Busters

Veterans can dine in and play for free on Nov. 11. All veterans can get a free entree up to $20 and receive a Power Card worth $10 to use in the game room by presenting a valid military ID.

Gold Star Chili

Gold Star Chili is offering a complimentary meal up to $12 at all of its locations on Nov. 11. Guests can present a form of military ID, be present in uniform, show a photo wearing a uniform, or present a membership card from any veteran’s organization (i.e., American Legion, VFW, etc). The offer is good for dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru.

Golden Corral

This “all-you-can-eat” chain is hosting a Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 13 from 5 p.m. to close. Veterans can dine in and receive a free meal.

Red Robin

On Nov. 11, the national burger joint is offering a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger meal to all veterans and active duty military. The deal is only valid for dine-in orders.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

On Nov. 11, veterans can enjoy a free grilled chicken gyro meal that comes with a choice of side and chips. The offer is good for dine-in only while supplies last. Customers can not substitute for any other menu items. For locations and store hours, visit taziki’s.com.

Texas Roadhouse

Participating locations are offering active duty and veterans a voucher for a free meal that is redeemable for carry-out or dine-in. This deal is available Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. by showing a valid military ID. The deal only applies to specific menu items, so check with your location to find out which entrees are included.

ATTRACTIONS

Behringer-Crawford Museum

The museum kicks off the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 11, with the opening of Holly Jolly Days, a family-friendly celebration of Christmas with a nod to Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol. Admission is free on opening day for veterans and active duty members.

Cincinnati Zoo

B105 is hosting Military Days at the Cincinnati Zoo for all active and former military members, who will receive free admission to the Zoo in honor of Veteran’s Day. In addition, veterans can purchase up to six discounted tickets for immediate family. Visitors must show proper military ID at the turnstile to receive free entry. For more information, visit cincinnatizoo.org.

Creation Museum/Ark Encounter

Located in Petersburg, KY, this biblical-themed museum also has a zip line adventure course, planetarium and botanical gardens in its sprawling 75,000-foot space. The museum is free for former and active duty members on Saturday, Nov. 11. Children 10 and under are also free.

Coney Island

Coney Island’s drive-thru holiday light show Nights of Lights opens on Friday, Nov. 10, and all veterans and active military receive a $5 discount on admission to the park. Nights of Lights will also feature a special ceremony on Friday to “flip the switch” and officially turn on over two million lights.

Boone County Fairgrounds

Boone Lighting Effects, Northern Kentucky’s Christmas light show, opens Friday, Nov. 10. Veterans are admitted free on Nov. 10 through 12 with proper military ID.

ONLINE

Kenneth Cole

The apparel and lifestyle retailer has a Veterans Day deal of 30% off all items with the code VETSDAY. This offer runs from Nov. 8 through Nov. 14.

Wilson’s Leather

On Veteran’s Day, former and active military members receive an additional 45% off all items on the website with the code VETSDAY.

Amazon

Over 9,000 items from Amazon’s clothing, shoes and jewelry store are eligible for a 20% discount. Check the website for eligibility and more details.

