Middletown City Councilman announces he’s quitting halfway thru term

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown City Councilman Rodney Muterspaw is quitting at the end of the year, leaving halfway through his four-year term.

Muterspaw made the unexpected announcement Tuesday.

He said during the council meeting he wants to devote his time to a family member with health issues that resulted in a recent emergency surgery and two hospital stays. He’s missed two council meetings to be with her.

Muterspaw thanked both the police and fire departments for all they did for his family both times the relative was taken to the hospital, most recently on Sunday.

“They’re phenomenal,” he said of the first responders.

Muterspaw also said he appreciated the outpouring of support from residents who sent him emails.

He said he hates the timing of his departure because Middletown will have a nearly completely new City Council and mayor in January 2024.

Councilman Zach Ferrell is the only one returning. But, he felt that the incoming council, not the current one, should appoint his replacement because they are the ones who will have to serve and work with that person.

“It’s the last thing I wanted. I feel awful about it...It’s priorities, man. I’m 55 years old. It’s time I put my wife first instead of the city. It’s humbling to see her going through things. That’s why I’m doing this.”

Before being elected to city council in the fall of 2021, Muterspaw worked at the Middletown Police Department for 30 years.

He moved up through the ranks and retired as the police chief. He physically left in the fall of 2019 and officially retired in January 2020.

Muterspaw changed careers by going into real estate and becoming a licensed Realtor.

He also turned his journal entries into a book available on Amazon about his law enforcement career, “The Blue View: The Uncut Journal of an Ohio Police Chief.”

The new Middletown City Council will be sworn in early January.

Political newcomer Elizabeth Slamka narrowly defeated former Middletown Councilman Joe Mulligan, in the mayor’s race Tuesday night.

Steve West II and Jennifer Burg-Carter won the two open council seats.

