Near record high Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State’s warm snap continues Wednesday with near-record-high temperatures.

The high will top out in the upper 70s, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

We may see a few sprinkles. Otherwise, the skies will be mainly dry.

More widespread rain chances will return late Wednesday night and continue through the rest of the week.

All-day washouts are not expected but isolated showers may impact your commutes into work or school on both Thursday and Friday mornings, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

This rain will cool temperatures into the mid-60s on Thursday.

Then, a cold front will push even cooler air back into the region to end the week on a more seasonal note.

Once showers move out Friday, our skies will clear but highs will only reach the mid-50s.

The weekend will be cool and dry with morning lows in the 30s. Bengals tailgaters should layer up for temps in the 40s before Sunday’s game.

Afternoon highs will once again reach the mid-50s.

