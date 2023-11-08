NKU athletics growing with six new programs

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – Northern Kentucky Athletics will be expanding its sports offerings with six new programs as men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s triathlon and women’s stunt will all be added to the roster. It is the first time the department has expanded since women’s soccer and women’s golf were added as varsity sports in 1997.

With the move, Northern Kentucky University will grow to 22 varsity programs and one club sport offering, putting it on the same level as the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville, along with the rest of the state institutions throughout Kentucky. The Norse will also now have more sports for prospective students than both the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University.

To go with the new additional sport programs, the athletics department has also already doubled the size of the men’s and women’s track & field teams to go with an expansion of NKU’s dance, cheerleading and pep band programs. In total, the athletics department will be adding over 250 new students to the NKU campus by the 2026-27 academic year.

All of these moves are being done to help NKU increase enrollment, to increase campus vitality and to continue to build excitement surrounding Northern Kentucky University. It will also greatly expand the chance for high school students throughout the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati tri-state area to have an opportunity to compete at the NCAA Division I level.

Men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s triathlon and women’s stunt will all start competetion in the 2024-25 academic year. Men’s Volleyball will be set to compete in 2025-26. Both swimming programs, women’s triathlon and women’s stunt will begin as varsity sports while men’s triathlon would start as a club sport offering.

All new sports offering would utilize already existing NKU facilities for both practice and competition to minimize startup costs of the programs and a national search for coaching staffs will begin immediately. Grants have also already been secured for some of the new sports offerings as well, to minimize institutional costs.

Men’s volleyball and women’s stunt will both be ticketed sports for the athletics department as well, as an additional way to generate revenue for the new and already existing programs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.