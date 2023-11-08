Pedestrian killed on I-75 near Middletown identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The pedestrian killed in Tuesday’s wreck on Interstate 75 in Middletown has been identified.

Darrin Fields, 45, of Englewood, died at the scene on I-75 near State Route 122 around 8 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Fields was in the roadway when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle going southbound.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

One lane of southbound I-75 was closed for about three hours before it was reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.