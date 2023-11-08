Contests
Pedestrian killed on I-75 near Middletown identified

Darrin Fields, 45, of Englewood, died at the scene on I-75 near State Route 122 around 8 p.m.,...
Darrin Fields, 45, of Englewood, died at the scene on I-75 near State Route 122 around 8 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The pedestrian killed in Tuesday’s wreck on Interstate 75 in Middletown has been identified.

Darrin Fields, 45, of Englewood, died at the scene on I-75 near State Route 122 around 8 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Fields was in the roadway when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle going southbound.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

One lane of southbound I-75 was closed for about three hours before it was reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

