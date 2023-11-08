Pedestrian killed on I-75 near Middletown, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday on southbound I-75 near Middletown, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near Ohio 122. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.

Troopers from the Lebanon post of the OSHP responded to the crash.

