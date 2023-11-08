Publix Super Markets: We’re coming to NKY in 2025

Contests
By Alexander Coolidge
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - It’s official: Publix Super Markets confirmed rumored plans to open a store in Boone County, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Slated to open in 2025, the Lakeland, Florida retailer confirmed Wednesday it would open a nearly 56,000-square-foot store at Triple Crown Shopping Center at the southwest corner of Triple Crown Boulevard and Richwood Road. The plans include an adjacent liquor store.

The announcement is a challenge to supermarket giant Kroger in its Greater Cincinnati hometown where it rakes in nearly half the region’s $7.1 billion in grocery sales.

Kroger is the region’s dominant grocer with more than 46% market share of the metro area, according to Tampa-based industry-tracker Chain Store Guide. Walmart controls nearly 25% of the region’s grocery sales through its namesake supercenters and its Sam’s Club subsidiary. Meijer is a distant No. 3 grocer with 9% market share.

More than three-quarters of Publix stores are in Florida and Georgia, where it is a major player. But in the last five years, more than half its new store openings have been in other southeast states: Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

