Redsfest tickets now on sale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tickets are now on sale for the Redsfest two-day event.

The Redsfest is happening at the Duke Energy Convention Center on Dec. 1 from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and the following day from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

More than 60 current players and coaches, Reds Hall of Famers, alumni and broadcasters are expected to attend, according to the Reds. Find the list of scheduled attendees here.

Fans can expect fun for the entire family including autographs and meet & greets with current and former players, interactive games, photo booths, kids-only events, game-used memorabilia and much more.

Two-day tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and younger. One-day tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Children three and under are admitted free.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance each day will receive a Redsfest drawstring bag and sticker sheet.

Tickets can be bought online here or at Great American Ball Park (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and at Duke Energy Convention Center starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 1 and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.

Reds Season Ticket Members will receive complimentary tickets to Redsfest.

