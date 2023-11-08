Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Search for answers renews after man’s body found 30+ years ago

The man, who investigators think was between 20 and 30 years old, was found in a stairwell in...
The man, who investigators think was between 20 and 30 years old, was found in a stairwell in the Central Business District on Oct. 27, 1988.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s office is asking for help identifying a man who was found dead in a stairwell more than three decades ago.

The man, who investigators think was between 20 and 30 years old, was found in a stairwell in the Central Business District on Oct. 27, 1988.

“There is someone out there that misses this individual,” said Justin Weber with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. “There is someone out there that loves this individual. There’s someone out there that needs closure.”

For 35 years, investigators with Cincinnati police and the coroner’s office have been trying to figure out who the man is.

“This individual was found at the bottom of the steps in the city of Cincinnati,” explained Weber.

Investigators say he was found in a stairwell on Broadway near 6th Street.

Weber, who is the chief investigator with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, says they don’t know if the man accidentally fell to his death or is a homicide victim.

“There was trauma to the head, but he was also found at the bottom of steps, so we don’t know if he fell or if [the body] was placed there,” explained Weber.

The man had blue eyes, brown hair, and a mustache.

He also had a scar on the right side of his forehead and other scars on his right shoulder, right palm, at the base of the thumb and on the right leg three inches below the knee.

The man was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt when he was found with Rustler brand jeans. He also had on a brown belt with white metal over the buckle. His shoes were gray and white, and he had on a yellow metal Timex watch.

Weber says his office hopes someone recognizes him.

“Family, family, you know, someone that may have not talked to a cousin or a brother, you know, an aunt or an uncle and hasn’t seen him in years or, you know, but, you know, locally,” said Weber.

If not family, Weber hopes someone might come forward with information.

“Anyone that might have been in the area at that time, they can remember something or, you know, certainly helps any information always helps,” said Weber.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also investigating this case.

Call the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at 513-946-8700 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Hamilton County Coroner and Crime Laboratory
Dismembered body found in Cincinnati, coroner’s office says
Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Everything to know about Ohio Issue 2, the recreational marijuana law
Ishmael Pickens and Andre Barber were arrested on charges related to a stolen car and a police...
Two arrested following Green Township restaurant shooting
A 14-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot on Monday afternoon in...
Police: 14-year-old shot in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

CPD Chief discusses West End shooting with FOX19 NOW
CPD Chief discusses West End shooting with FOX19 NOW
UC Health: Employees to mask up during respiratory illness season
UC Health: Employees to mask up during respiratory illness season
Mohammed T. Mondal
Dearborn County man gunned wife down in front of their kids: Sheriff
John Boyd, 76, will spend two decades in prison after he was convicted of sex crimes against...
Convicted child rapist sentenced to more than 20 years in prison