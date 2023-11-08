Search for answers renews after man’s body found 30+ years ago

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s office is asking for help identifying a man who was found dead in a stairwell more than three decades ago.

The man, who investigators think was between 20 and 30 years old, was found in a stairwell in the Central Business District on Oct. 27, 1988.

“There is someone out there that misses this individual,” said Justin Weber with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. “There is someone out there that loves this individual. There’s someone out there that needs closure.”

For 35 years, investigators with Cincinnati police and the coroner’s office have been trying to figure out who the man is.

“This individual was found at the bottom of the steps in the city of Cincinnati,” explained Weber.

Investigators say he was found in a stairwell on Broadway near 6th Street.

Weber, who is the chief investigator with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, says they don’t know if the man accidentally fell to his death or is a homicide victim.

“There was trauma to the head, but he was also found at the bottom of steps, so we don’t know if he fell or if [the body] was placed there,” explained Weber.

The man had blue eyes, brown hair, and a mustache.

He also had a scar on the right side of his forehead and other scars on his right shoulder, right palm, at the base of the thumb and on the right leg three inches below the knee.

The man was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt when he was found with Rustler brand jeans. He also had on a brown belt with white metal over the buckle. His shoes were gray and white, and he had on a yellow metal Timex watch.

Weber says his office hopes someone recognizes him.

“Family, family, you know, someone that may have not talked to a cousin or a brother, you know, an aunt or an uncle and hasn’t seen him in years or, you know, but, you know, locally,” said Weber.

If not family, Weber hopes someone might come forward with information.

“Anyone that might have been in the area at that time, they can remember something or, you know, certainly helps any information always helps,” said Weber.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also investigating this case.

Call the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at 513-946-8700 if you have any information.

