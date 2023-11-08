Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Task Force seizes stolen firearms, over $11K in drug bust

Osay Penate was charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine, according to the Butler...
Osay Penate was charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force and the Northeast Hamilton County Drug Task Force seized 343 grams of cocaine Wednesday, according to Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

After a two-month investigation, authorities searched a residence in the 7300 block of Park Avenue and found $11,510, a rifle, a shotgun and three handguns - two of which were reported stolen, Sheriff Jones said.

Osay Penate was charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine, according to the Butler...
Osay Penate was charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)

According to Sheriff Jones, Osay Penate, 44, was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Penate is charged with two first-degree felonies for possession and cocaine trafficking, Sheriff Jones says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Ohio passes Issue 2 legalizing recreational marijuana
Mohammed T. Mondal
Dearborn County man gunned wife down in front of their kids: Sheriff
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office and the Cincinnati Police Department are asking for help...
New information released on dismembered body found in North Fairmount
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohio Issue 1 passes, changing abortion law in the state

Latest News

Muhammed Mondal expected to be formally charged with murder
Muhammed Mondal expected to be formally charged with murder
Parents begin to pick up their students after Colerain High School went into lockdown on...
Colerain High School put in lockdown due to false threat, district says
Air Care responded to a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 75 near Crittenden on Tuesday...
Air Care responds to motorcycle crash in NKY
Tuesday’s election was a bit of a shake-up on the second-largest school district in Greater...
Lakota shake-up: Voters reject veteran board leader, elect 1 incumbent and a newcomer