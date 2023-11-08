Task Force seizes stolen firearms, over $11K in drug bust

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force and the Northeast Hamilton County Drug Task Force seized 343 grams of cocaine Wednesday, according to Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

After a two-month investigation, authorities searched a residence in the 7300 block of Park Avenue and found $11,510, a rifle, a shotgun and three handguns - two of which were reported stolen, Sheriff Jones said.

Osay Penate was charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

According to Sheriff Jones, Osay Penate, 44, was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Penate is charged with two first-degree felonies for possession and cocaine trafficking, Sheriff Jones says.

