Tri-State vets concerned about spending decisions at Hamilton County Veterans Services

Millions allocated to veterans have been returned to the county general fund over the years.
By Brittany Harry
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Commissioners said they’ve received phone calls from local veterans wanting to know how the county Veterans Service Office is spending its money.

Some veterans spoke at the agency’s board meeting on Wednesday after our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that $31 million allocated for the Veterans Service Office over the past few years had gone back to the general fund.

Workers with the Veterans Services Office said when money isn’t used by the agency, it goes back to the county commissioners. Once it’s back in the general fund, they aren’t aware of how it’s spent by the county.

Veterans at the meeting said money allocated to them should be used for that purpose only. They also said they wanted to see more diversity on the services board, more outreach from the organization and more programs as well as a better location than downtown.

Workers with the agency said they’re doing everything they can to best serve local vets.

The Veteran Services Office budget is expected to be a topic at Thursday’s Hamilton County Commissioners meeting.

