Warming Up Wednesday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A warmer day on Wednesday, while we may see a few sprinkles we will be mainly dry during the day. Look for temperatures near record highs in the upper 70′s Wednesday.

More widespread rain chances return to the tri-state late Wednesday night and continue through the rest of the week. Though we don’t expect all day washouts, isolated showers may impact your Thursday morning and Friday morning commutes in the tri-state.

The rain will limit highs Thursday in the mid 60s and a cold front will push cooler air back into the region to end the work week on a more seasonable note.

Once the showers move out Friday, skies will slowly clear out but highs will only be in the mid 50s. The weekend will be cool and dry with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Bengals tailgaters look for 40s for tailgating and 50s for the game. Go Bengals!

