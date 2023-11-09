1 dead after crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a Thursday crash in Wilmington.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on State Route 73, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

They said the crash involved two vehicles with each vehicle carrying one person.

Dispatchers said only one person was killed.

