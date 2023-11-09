Contests
10 kilos of cocaine ‘directly from Mexico’ found during vehicle stop in Fairfield


Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said law enforcement found 10 kills of cocaine “which came directly from Mexico” inside the vehicle that 44-year-old Napoleon Figueroa-Pineda was in on Nov. 8 in Fairfield.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after he was found with 10 kilos of cocaine.

Napoleon Figueroa-Pineda, 44, is charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Figueroa-Pineda was in a vehicle that was pulled over on Nov. 8 in Fairfield by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force and Cincinnati Drug Enforcement Agency, the sheriff’s office explained.

Inside the vehicle, Sheriff Richard Jones said law enforcement found 10 kilograms of cocaine “which came directly from Mexico.”

The 44-year-old was taken to the Butler County Jail for the felony charges, according to the sheriff.


Napoleon Figueroa-Pineda, 44, is charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)

