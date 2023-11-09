Contests
Clovernook, NKU team up to send braille books and more to Africa

By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired and Northern Kentucky Unversity are teaming up to help send braille books to Kenya.

Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired recently returned from Africa where they distributed braille books to schools in Kenya.

Thanks to Northern Kentucky University, they also brought 3D printed models to represent the stories and characters in the book so the visually impaired could experience reading more fully.

“Our Tactile Literacy Initiative is trying to increase braille literacy in populations outside of the US by making braille fun,” explains Clovernook Director of Braille Production Samuel Foulkes.

Foulkes took 1,000 books and hundreds of model kits to three schools in Kenya. These books are both braille and print in three different languages.

“When you’re a print reader you kind of take the illustrations for granted when reading a book,” Foulkes continues, “But it is a part of the experience, it’s part of the learning and engaging with the story. Someone who is blind or low vision, they don’t have access to that part of the story so we try to bring those illustrations to life with 3D models.”

Makenna Hendricks is one of about 30 students at NKU helping with this project. These students were a big part of creating a vision for the visually impaired.

“As a student myself, I can imagine how much better it can be to not only have the braille book but just to be able to experience more fully,” says NKU Senior Isabel Dubarry.

Clovernook was asked to develop more STEM or science and math-related books. That’s what Senior Peyton Hayes is doing now.

“To put it in a context of a town in Africa, I made a story about a farmer that needs bigger and bigger pens for more animals,” explains Hayes, “I designed these fence pieces that can be arranged into different size pens, different shape pens, and they can calculate area and perimeter.”

Foulkes says the reaction from the students in Africa was the best part of this trip there.

“The reaction was invariably positive. The highlight of my trips are always seeing students engaging with the materials. And in many cases for the first time seeing what certain animals look like. Our model snake was by far the most popular one.”

The goal is to expand the catalog of books in both the number and languages available.

