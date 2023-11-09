Contests
Crews investigating fire at Blue Ash industrial plant

By Simone Jameson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire crews are investigating a fire that occurred at an industrial plant in Blue Ash on Wednesday.

One person was taken to the hospital after the fire broke out at around 7:15 p.m.

Blue Ash Batallion Fire Chief told FOX19 NOW that cardboard caught on fire inside a machine. Multiple people were evacuating the building as fire crews arrived. They were able to contain the fire quickly and limit damage.

Fire crews said they didn’t think the building would need to be shut down or have its daily operations affected.

