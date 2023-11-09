Crews investigating fire at Blue Ash industrial plant

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire crews are investigating a fire that occurred at an industrial plant in Blue Ash on Wednesday.

One person was taken to the hospital after the fire broke out at around 7:15 p.m.

Blue Ash Batallion Fire Chief told FOX19 NOW that cardboard caught on fire inside a machine. Multiple people were evacuating the building as fire crews arrived. They were able to contain the fire quickly and limit damage.

Fire crews said they didn’t think the building would need to be shut down or have its daily operations affected.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.