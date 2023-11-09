Contests
Dash and body camera video show OSHP troopers chasing robbery suspect

Dash and body camera video shows pursuit, chase through Warren County
Dash and body camera video shows pursuit, chase through Warren County
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dash and body camera video showed the chase and arrest of a robbery suspect by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement.

Matthew Reusch, 24, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, OVI, criminal damaging, assault and aggravated robbery on Oct. 3.

The video footage showed a trooper trying to pull the suspect over on I-75 northbound, just before the Ohio 123 exit. The suspect turned off at the exit, and turned west on Ohio 123 toward Franklin, before turning around and doubling back and passing I-75 toward Lebanon.

The trooper in pursuit can be heard on the radio calling out speeds up to 100 mph. The suspect eventually crashed and ran on foot before he was tackled and arrested by the trooper after a short struggle.

Officers eventually found the trooper and helped him turn the suspect on his stomach so they could handcuff him.

Reusch is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

